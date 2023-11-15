SC Lottery
Deputies appeal for clues 13 years after Ravenel shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is hoping this will be the anniversary someone comes forward with information to help them solve a cold case.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is hoping this will be the anniversary when someone comes forward with information to help them solve a cold case killing.

Rasha Porter, 27, was fatally shot on Nov. 15, 2010, at his Ravenel mobile home. Investigators say someone entered the home at approximately 12:30 a.m. and Porter told a roommate to get a gun under the bed for self-defense. The intruder shot Porder once, deputies say.

Investigators say 27-year-old Rasha Porter was fatally shot at his home in Ravenel during a...
Investigators say 27-year-old Rasha Porter was fatally shot at his home in Ravenel during a home invasion on Nov. 15, 2010.(Live 5/File)

He died at MUSC from his injuries.

Deputies have interviewed several people in connection with the shooting but have not made any arrests.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or who witnessed anything that night is asked to call Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

Anyone who wants to leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

