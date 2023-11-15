Deputies search for suspect wanted for stealing gas from county facility

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they say stole gasoline from a public works facility.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators were called to the county public works facility on Neeses Camp Road in Neeses on Monday. Employees told investigators they discovered someone had removed fuel after drilling a hole in the gas tank of a county truck that was on the property.

He says security cameras captured pictures of the suspect on the property.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the pictures is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

