FIRST ALERT: 2 disturbances pop up in Atlantic as season winds down

Meteorologist Chris Holtzman is tracking two systems in the Atlantic.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean with just two weeks left to go in the season.

A disturbance located just off the east coast of Florida has a low chance of development.

Forecasters say the non-tropical area of low pressure could develop near southern Florida in the next day or so. It’s then expected to move northeastward near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the United States late this week and into the weekend.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the system will stay offshore and pose to threat to the Lowcountry.

Despite a low chance of development, gusty winds and heavy rains could hit southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

A second system, located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a higher chance of development.

Forecasters say there’s a chance the system could develop into a tropical depression while the system moves northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say the system has the potential to produce heavy rains over Central America and the Greater Antilles.

