Five displaced in early-morning Berkeley County fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross said they are assisting five people after an early-morning fire in Berkeley County.

The East Berkeley Fire District said they were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Gray Dogwood Drive.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a two-story home.

Firefighters assisted Moncks Corner City, Moncks Corner Rural and Central Berkeley with the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs.

