Five displaced in early-morning Berkeley County fire

The American Red Cross said they are assisting five people after an early-morning fire in...
The American Red Cross said they are assisting five people after an early-morning fire in Berkeley County.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross said they are assisting five people after an early-morning fire in Berkeley County.

The East Berkeley Fire District said they were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Gray Dogwood Drive.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a two-story home.

Firefighters assisted Moncks Corner City, Moncks Corner Rural and Central Berkeley with the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs.

