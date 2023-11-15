Goose Creek City Council approves 2024 budget

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek approved a more than $85 million budget for 2024. The money budgets for a bit of almost everything, ranging from more police cars and a new fire station to investment in the local artist guild.

The budget will pay to order 10 new police cars in addition to more officer positions as needed. The budget includes a cost-of-living increase for city employees, including police and firefighters.

It details funding for the brand new Fire Station number 4. That station is almost through the design phase and is expected to begin service in late 2025.

The budget has built-in community investment like a partnership with Lowcountry Local First, which is a program that does training for entrepreneurs.

The budget also includes renovations for the Goose Creek Chapel that the city purchased. The old wedding chapel will be turned into a community gallery for the Goose Creek Artist Guild.

Mayor Greg Habib says he’s proud of the ways the city is investing in public safety and services.

“We’ve had to remain competitive with everybody around our community. Those salaries, so we have very significant cost increases. But we are working as well as we can to see to everything that our city needs. Again, meeting the growing needs of not only our community but the community in and around the city of Goose Creek,” Habibi says.

Habib says the budget is flexible with a reserve. He and other leaders continue to anticipate the city’s growing needs with its growing population.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.