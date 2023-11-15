SC Lottery
Gulf storm to bring clouds, rain to the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico is spreading lots of clouds and rain across the Southeast today. We’re starting out cloudy and will likely not see any sunshine today or tomorrow. A few showers are possible out of the clouds today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The chance of rain will increase slightly tonight and Thursday and temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with highs will reach the low 70s. The low in the Gulf will fade away while a new area of low pressure will develop off the east coast of Florida on Thursday likely spreading an increase of rain near our coast by Friday morning. As Friday wears on, the rain should begin to move offshore and sunshine should emerge by the afternoon. We still have a cold front that we have to get through on Saturday which will keep at least a few showers as a possibility into the very beginning of the weekend. Overall, the weather should be much improved for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s Saturday, upper 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 67.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 71.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. AM Rain Possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

