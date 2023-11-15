SC Lottery
Live 5 News releases statement on Charleston County runoff election

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News management has released a statement on Tuesday’s municipal election runoff which is scheduled for Tuesday:

You may have heard former Live 5 anchor Bill Sharpe discussing and promoting some candidates involved in next week’s runoff.

We want to remind you that Bill retired from Live 5 in 2021 and is not on staff.

Bill’s thoughts and opinions represent his own and do not represent the opinions of current Live 5 employees or the station.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Charleston County runoff election. Early voting is underway through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4340 Corporate Road, the organization’s new headquarters.

Eligible residents do not need to have participated in the Nov. 7 elections to participate in the runoff elections, Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections spokesman Matt Dillane said.

