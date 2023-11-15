Moncks Corner dog owner cited after attack, deputies say

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reportedly attacked and bitten by a dog.

A 75-year-old man, whose name has not been released, has been cited with animal at large, no rabies vaccination and public disturbance - animal attack.

A woman called dispatch saying her husband was bitten on the face and both arms by a loose dog on Autumn Lane in the Windwood Subdivision in Moncks Corner around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a report states.

Once on scene, deputies caught up with the victim’s wife who told them the dog and the owner were gone and she didn’t know where they lived. EMS had already taken the victim to the hospital.

Witnesses described the dog as a “muscular, possible Pitbull or similar breed” that stood waist-high, the report states.

The victim’s wife told authorities the dog was not immediately aggressive toward them, and she heard the owner yelling “Hank” before the attack. The owner was able to control the dog and left the scene when EMS arrived.

Deputies were given information that the dog’s owner lived across the street from the victim on Wednesday. According to the report, the owner was unable to provide proof that his dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine.

Deputies reported the attack to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the owner was advised to keep the dog in quarantine for 10 days.

