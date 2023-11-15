SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Moncks Corner dog owner cited after attack, deputies say

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reportedly attacked and bitten by a dog.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reportedly attacked and bitten by a dog.

A 75-year-old man, whose name has not been released, has been cited with animal at large, no rabies vaccination and public disturbance - animal attack.

A woman called dispatch saying her husband was bitten on the face and both arms by a loose dog on Autumn Lane in the Windwood Subdivision in Moncks Corner around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a report states.

Once on scene, deputies caught up with the victim’s wife who told them the dog and the owner were gone and she didn’t know where they lived. EMS had already taken the victim to the hospital.

Witnesses described the dog as a “muscular, possible Pitbull or similar breed” that stood waist-high, the report states.

The victim’s wife told authorities the dog was not immediately aggressive toward them, and she heard the owner yelling “Hank” before the attack. The owner was able to control the dog and left the scene when EMS arrived.

Deputies were given information that the dog’s owner lived across the street from the victim on Wednesday. According to the report, the owner was unable to provide proof that his dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine.

Deputies reported the attack to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the owner was advised to keep the dog in quarantine for 10 days.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia

Latest News

The City of Goose Creek approved a more than $85 million budget for 2024.
Goose Creek City Council approves 2024 budget
Recent statistics released by the North Charleston Police Department show a downward trend in...
Crime stats trend downward in North Charleston
Results were released Tuesday from an online community survey done in collaboration with the...
Charleston Police receive community feedback on policing following audit
A Lowcountry pool contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars, not finishing the work,...
Lowcountry pool contractor files for bankruptcy, customers still out thousands