Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen at Ravenel Bridge crash scene

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person who stopped to assist with a crash on the Ravenel Bridge had their vehicle stolen by one of the drivers involved in the crash.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Ravenel Bridge at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

During the incident, a person was offering help at the scene where their vehicle was stolen by the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Gibson says.

He says the vehicle that was stolen is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The last known location of the vehicle was on Savannah Highway traveling southbound near Ravenel.

The suspect is described to be in his late 20s with brown or auburn hair, according to Gibson.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Gibson says.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

