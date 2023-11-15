SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is Thursday, when customers can get a free reusable holiday cup with their order.

To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations, while supplies last.

That includes holiday drinks like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai or classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte.

Starbucks said its fall seasonal drinks are also included in the promotion, so you can still get your Pumpkin Spice Latte and receive the free cup.

Here is the full list of drinks included in the promotion:

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Gingerbread Latte
  • Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
  • White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks said the red cup giveaway is available however you order, including in person, on the Starbucks app, or through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

If you bring back your reusable cup for your next orders, you’ll receive $0.10 off and 25 bonus stars as a Starbucks Rewards member.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
Lowcountry truck owners ask reconsideration of ‘Carolina Squat’ modification law

Latest News

Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going
Over the last year, Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston County schools have all lost their...
Who holds power over school board’s superintendent decisions?
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’