Trident United Way’s 23rd annual ‘Days of Caring’ event returns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Trident United Way has hosted the largest community service event in the Lowcountry for over 20 years now and this week it returns.

The Trident United Way Days of Caring event is an opportunity for volunteers to help their local nonprofits and schools. Trident United Way will match nonprofit organizations and schools with volunteers who will complete projects for these organizations that they may not be able to get done on their own. The 2023 projects include:

Wednesday

West Ashley

South Carolina Oyster Recycling & Enhancement 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. 217 Ft. Johnson Rd, Charleston Volunteers will be helping around the greenhouses, clearing bushes, building a garden, digging a trench to run electricity and water out to it, bagging oyster shell bags and rebuilding an oyster shell recycling bin

Sherman House 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. 1635 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Volunteers will be cleaning up vines and vegetation from the chain link fence, trimming up trees and bushes, pulling up bushes, pressure washing entrance sign, and re-painting lines for crosswalks and emergency fire lanes.

North Charleston

AC Corcoran Elementary School 8 -10 a.m. 8585 Vistavia Rd, North Charleston Volunteers will be building a sensory garden.

Keep North Charleston Beautiful 1 – 3 p.m. Multiple sites throughout North Charleston (call or text 646-641-0799) Volunteer tasks will include: planting a pollinator garden, general landscaping of flowerbeds, installing cardboard as weed barrier, installing pine straw and mulch, helping in the community gardens, power washing sidewalks, small painting projects, transplanting flowers, litter pickups, and removing shrubs.

Moncks Corner

Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 203 Hutchison Lane, Moncks Corner Volunteers will help build a home for a special family of 5 in Berkeley County.

Downtown

Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina 1 – 3 p.m. 19 Saint Margaret Street, Charleston Volunteers will help sort through donated clothes and organize them so that can be easily accessible for residents.

Sanders Clyde Elementary School noon – 4 p.m. 805 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC Sanders-Clyde Elementary uses a house system, like Harry Potter, to place their students each year. Volunteers will paint a wall mural that shows each of the houses to be painted on the wall. This will be created by an artist(s) in paint-by-number style for volunteers to complete as a team.



Thursday

North Charleston

Holy City Missions 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston In preparation for the upcoming Winter Warming Shelter season, they have numerous outdoor activities that need some attention/improvements. Volunteers will be pressure washing sidewalks/exterior building/windows, picking up debris/trash, trimming bushes, painting, replacing missing and rotted wood, fence repairs, etc

Lowcountry Food Bank 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2864 Azalea Dr, North Charleston, SC 29405 Volunteers will be stocking shelves, cleaning and packing holiday boxes, as well as other needed tasks.

Downtown

Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina 1 – 3 p.m. 19 Saint Margaret Street, Charleston, SC Volunteers will help sort through donated clothes and organize them so that can be easily accessible for residents.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore 9 a.m. – noon 731 Meeting Street, Charleston Volunteers will be helping to sort items, organize the store inventory and repair various items in preparation of resale.



Friday

North Charleston

Lowcountry Food Bank 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2864 Azalea Dr, North Charleston Volunteers will be stocking shelves, cleaning and packing holiday boxes, as well as other needed tasks.

Habitat for Humanity 1 - 3 p.m. 1914 Norwood Street, North Charleston

Palmetto Goodwill 1 - 3 p.m. 4900 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston

Downtown

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 25 Ann Street, Charleston Volunteers will help put together self-contained STEM lesson kits to take to area schools as part of their Head Start outreach program. This year alone, the museum needs 600 bags each for eight different lessons that educators will deliver to students in classrooms across the tri-county.

This event started as just one Day of Caring but is now three “Days of Caring” to offer more options for volunteers and to deliver a greater impact to the community. Trident United Way states that “Days of Caring is a catalyst for year-round volunteer engagement as these teams see the impact they can make when they build community partnerships.” Their goal is for these volunteers to advance the missions of these agencies and even create long-term community partnerships.

This year, Days of Caring has 64 agencies completing 123 different projects with 38 volunteer teams. For the 2023 Days of Caring event, the largest volunteer teams are Blackbaud, Charleston County Government, Eliott Davis, Greystar, Ingevity, MUSC, Naval Nuclear Training Command, Santee Cooper, SC Ports Authority, Roper St. Francis and more. There are over 2,046 people participating in the Tri-County area.

The Days of Caring event begins Wednesday and ends Friday. For more information about Trident United Way’s Days of Caring, click here.

