Who holds power over school board's superintendent decisions?

Over the last year, Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston County schools have all lost their...
Over the last year, Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston County schools have all lost their superintendents, with some of these school boards not even providing a reason why.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the past year, three Lowcountry superintendents have been terminated or ultimately forced to resign, leaving some folks noticing a pattern of who the school boards are letting go.

Over the last year, Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston County schools have all lost their superintendents, with some of these school boards not even providing a reason why.

“We’ve noticed that it’s not only a Lowcountry issue, but a statewide and national issue,” Hiram E.M. Davis, chair for the activist group Coalition for a Better Colleton, said.

Davis says the superintendents that are predominantly affected are African American and some of these school boards have a certain agenda.

“Whomever their constituents are, that’s the students they’re concerned with,” Davis said. “And when you’re an elected official, yeah, you might have only had certain constituents that voted for you, but ultimately, you are in there to do the job for everybody that you represent within that district or that county or whatever. You’re not just there to advocate for your constituents. That’s not how the job operates.”

After emailing higher-ups in education across the state, the South Carolina School Boards Association is the closest match to who can oversee these decisions.

The South Carolina School Boards Association declined to do an interview, but Executive Director Scott Price provided the following statement:

The South Carolina School Boards Association is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that provides services to, and training for, the state’s school boards in areas such as, but not limited to, policy development, advocacy, board governance and finance. The hiring and firing of a superintendent is, by law, squarely within the responsibility and authority of a locally elected school board. SCSBA does not have oversight or authority over local school boards.

Davis encourages parents to teach their kids the importance of voting for elected officials because they have an impact on so much of their daily lives. He says the community needs to prioritize who they put in the school board’s power in the next election.

