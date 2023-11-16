SC Lottery
Alex Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial

Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m., will address “juror issues” in the upcoming trial, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

The attorney general’s office did not rule out the possibility that other issues may be discussed.

Murdaugh’s trial on his more than 100 state financial crimes is currently scheduled for Nov. 27.

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this week requesting the trial either be moved to another venue or postponed for at least a year saying the publicity from the murder trial would make it difficult to find a fair and impartial jury.

The submitted motion stated 167 jury questionnaires were returned and 147 of those admitted to having prior knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges Sept. 21.

