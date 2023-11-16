SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

BE alum, Yankee minor leaguer Geoffrey Gilbert to hold baseball camp in December

Bishop England alum Geoffrey Gilbert is hosting a youth baseball camp in December at his alma...
Bishop England alum Geoffrey Gilbert is hosting a youth baseball camp in December at his alma mater(Geoffrey Gilbert)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native and current New York Yankees minor leaguer Geoffrey Gilbert will be holding a four-day winter youth baseball camp at Bishop England High School from December 26th through the 29th.

Gilbert, a BE alum, will be joined by other professional and collegiate baseball players serving as instructors.

This camp entails four days of group and one-on-one instruction, mentorship, and fun with current collegiate and professional baseball players.

At this camp, each player will not only receive instruction from the counselor players, but he or she also has the opportunity to play, meet, and complete with many other youth players from Charleston, SC and surrounding areas!

At the end of the camp, each camper will go home with a signed baseball by all of the counselors and a camp t-shirt.

Campers will also have the opportunity to win other giveaways including gift cards, signed baseballs by other current collegiate and professional players, and more!

Registration is currently open and will close on December 17th with the four-day camp costing $180. Walk-up registration will be open on the first day on the camp on December 26th.

Sign ups are available at geoffreygilbertbaseball.com

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III (center), was escorted from the Charleston County School Board...
Police escort pastor out of Charleston Co. School Board meeting
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia

Latest News

VIDEO: CSU gets up 41 point win over Johnson & Wales
#Live5FNL: Playoffs Round 2: Play of the Week: Yannick Smith TD pass
VIDEO: St. John's parts ways with head football coach Mike Howard
VIDEO: Ft Dorchester opens head football coach position