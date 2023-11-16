BE alum, Yankee minor leaguer Geoffrey Gilbert to hold baseball camp in December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native and current New York Yankees minor leaguer Geoffrey Gilbert will be holding a four-day winter youth baseball camp at Bishop England High School from December 26th through the 29th.

Gilbert, a BE alum, will be joined by other professional and collegiate baseball players serving as instructors.

This camp entails four days of group and one-on-one instruction, mentorship, and fun with current collegiate and professional baseball players.

At this camp, each player will not only receive instruction from the counselor players, but he or she also has the opportunity to play, meet, and complete with many other youth players from Charleston, SC and surrounding areas!

At the end of the camp, each camper will go home with a signed baseball by all of the counselors and a camp t-shirt.

Campers will also have the opportunity to win other giveaways including gift cards, signed baseballs by other current collegiate and professional players, and more!

Registration is currently open and will close on December 17th with the four-day camp costing $180. Walk-up registration will be open on the first day on the camp on December 26th.

Sign ups are available at geoffreygilbertbaseball.com

