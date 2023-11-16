Charleston, Berkeley Counties see high early voting turnout for runoff races

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As early voting for citizens of the City of Charleston began on Wednesday, election officials say the runoff races are bringing more people to the polls.

The three races facing a runoff are the Charleston mayor’s race, Charleston City Council District 9 and Folly Beach City Council race.

At the Daniel Island Library, 427 people voted early on Wednesday compared to the entire first week of early voting in the general election with 332 votes, according to Berkeley County Elections Director Rose Brown.

Brown says they are glad to see the numbers go up because it shows that people are interested in their civic duty of casting their vote in the Charleston mayor’s race.

“I think because it’s more focused; it’s just one office,” Brown adds. “I have seen debates on the local news from these candidates, and I think that has the interest of the general public.”

The City of Charleston has seen 1,600 early voters as of Thursday morning, according to Charleston County’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

The board says turnout has been very steady for runoff early voting, but wait times remain minimal.

A total of 6,290 people voted early in the city’s mayoral race across two weeks of early voting prior to Election Day on Nov. 7.

“We’re seeing that increase, but I think it will level out as we get to the end of the week,” Charleston County Board of Election’s Executive Director Issac Cramer says. “We should probably see over 3,000 people vote early in this runoff, and I think that is a really good number.”

Voters who live within the city limits of Charleston or Folly Beach will be able to vote in at least one of those races. Voters who live in City Council District 9 will be able to vote for that race and the mayor’s race.

Early voting for the runoff runs from Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections, located at 4340 Corporate Road, the organization’s new headquarters.

Early voting will no longer be held at the former location on Headquarters Road in North Charleton.

Voters will not be required to provide a reason for voting early.

But the Corporate Road address is the only place voters can cast a ballot during the three-day early voting window.

The primary election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, at the normal polling locations.

