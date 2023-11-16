Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A large-scale investigation is underway after a deputy was shot in Oconee County on Thursday afternoon.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies were conducting a traffic stop on South Highway 11 near Mount Pleasant Road at around 12:00 p.m. A driver in a white Chevy Silverado fled from the traffic stop and deputies began chasing him.

According to Crenshaw, the chase continued until they reached an area near Black Bass Road where shots were fired, and a deputy was struck by gunfire. He added that the deputy was then airlifted to the hospital with injuries.

After the deputy was shot, the sheriff said the suspect again fled from law enforcement. He was later located on Black Bass Road and shot by deputies, according to Crenshaw.

A FOX Carolina crew saw a large procession of law enforcement officers escorting an ambulance north on I-85 after the shooting.

A large law enforcement presence eventually formed outside Greenville Memorial Hospital, including unmarked vehicles and officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Greenville Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:00 p.m., Crenshaw announced that the deputy suffered critical injuries and was undergoing surgery for his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office later provided the following update on his condition.

Crenshaw also confirmed that the suspect was in surgery for injuries. However, he didn’t give an update on his condition.

An armored vehicle from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Officials from Anderson County explained that the vehicle was bringing equipment to help with the investigation.

Armored vehicle arrives on scene of Oconee County deputy-involved shooting in Fair Play. (FOX Carolina)

The sheriff said the shooting “is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”

SLED was initially asked to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol, however, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. A spokesperson for Greenville County said there is a “familial conflict” involving SLED.

The School District of Oconee County said a code yellow was issued at schools in the Fair Play area as a precaution but was later lifted and normal operations resumed.

