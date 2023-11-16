SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 westbound lanes on I-26

A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two westbound lanes closed.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two westbound lanes closed.

The crash happened near mile marker 207 just past the Ashley Phosphate Road exit.

Traffic cameras in the area show the two right lanes closed and a nearly two-mile backup.

There was no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

