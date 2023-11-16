SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-526 at Westmoreland Bridge

The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 526 Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 526 Thursday.

Police say all westbound lanes are currently closed on the Westmoreland Bridge.

Charleston County Dispatch is reporting a crash with injuries at Exit 11B.

Westbound vehicles are being rerouted at Leeds Avenue, and vehicles on Westmoreland Bridge are being turned around, police say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the Cosgrove Bridge or the Ashley River Bridge to get to West Ashley.

This is a developing story.

