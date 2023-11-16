Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A former Holly Hill educator is facing charges over accusations of having inappropriate relations with a student.

Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a 17-year-old student, no aggravated force coercion.

Investigators were first notified of a rumored relationship on Nov. 8. A faculty member told authorities that there had been allegations of nude pictures of Anderson being sent to a 17-year-old boy on Snapchat, a report states.

Warrants for Anderson’s arrest state that she met with the student in October outside of school at a Pizza Hut in Santee and a home on Bunch Ford Road. That’s where the alleged sexual battery took place, the warrants state.

“We began investigating immediately after being notified of these allegations in order to prevent any further inappropriate contact with students,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “If anyone has any more information, they are asked to get in touch with us.”

Anderson appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was granted a $2,500 surety bond, WIS reported.

During her bond hearing, the mother of a student said Anderson also acted inappropriately with her child on social media and sent her child nude photos.

A judge ordered Anderson to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and to wear a GPS monitor.

School administrators confirmed Thursday that Anderson was fired from Holly Hill Academy.

If anyone has information or knows of any other possible victims, you’re asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

