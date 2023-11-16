SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hilton Head man with hidden room convicted of sexually abusing young neighbors

Timothy Herndon
Timothy Herndon(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head Island man has been sentenced to over 100 years in prison after sexually abusing two young neighbors over a period of more than five years, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Timothy Lamar Herndon, 45, was found guilty Thursday on five charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 12 charges of sexual exploration of a minor.

Prosecutors say Herndon had a hidden room inside his house where he raped and sexually abused two girls. The victims were 8 and 11 when Herndon was arrested in 2019.

Investigators believe the abuse had been going on for more than five years before his arrest.

“Timothy Herndon groomed these girls with toys, costumes and candy. They trusted him. They called him ‘Uncle Timmy,’” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who prosecuted the case. “But he was not the fun Uncle Timmy these girls thought he was. He was a sick, depraved predator who deserves every single second of his prison time.”

According to the Solicitor’s Office, a relative grew suspicious of Herndon’s relationship with the girls and found a hard drive full of pornographic images of them in the defendant’s home. The hard drive contained hundreds of videos of the victims and about a thousand still images.

The Solictor’s Office said the girls appeared to be drugged in some of the videos, and a small amount of sedative was found in a Tic Tac container hidden in an upper-story bedroom.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Gavel
Four sentenced in multimillion-dollar pandemic relief fund fraud
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville

Latest News

The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved...
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
The Union Pier project team gathered Thursday to discuss what’s ahead for the nearly 65 acres...
New Union Pier team says public interest will be at the forefront of planning
The westbound lanes of Interstate 526 near the Westmoreland Bridge have reopened after a crash...
VIDEO: I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Charleston Police seek more information in deadly downtown gas station shooting
The Northern Pitchfork project will be a new road to connect Maybank Highway to Fenwick Hall...
Johns Island residents react to ‘Northern Pitchfork’ project plan