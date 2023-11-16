SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia
Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Gavel
Four sentenced in multimillion-dollar pandemic relief fund fraud
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville

Latest News

Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is responding to a crash on Highway 17 Thursday afternoon.
Hwy. 17 at 517 Connector reopened after crash
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials