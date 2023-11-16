THE LIST: Turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Thanksgiving approaches, several organizations are hosting turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways across the Lowcountry.

Nov. 16:

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3 p.m., 3950 Azalea Dr, North Charleston

Nov. 17:

A Day of Thanksgiving - North Charleston Police Department - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., old Verizon parking lot next to North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Molina Healthcare turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaway - Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, in partnership with Community Impact and the Charleston Hispanic Association, will distribute 400 turkeys and side dishes. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis - 3-6 p.m. - 2429 Midland Park Road, Charleston

Nov. 18:

Motivate to Educate Senior Ham Giveaway - 3 p.m. - 4391 Dorchester Rd.

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - Charleston Police Department, 10 a.m., 180 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

Park Circle Cares - west side parking lot of North Charleston High School - 9 a.m. - produce giveaway with turkeys to first 100 families - 1087 East Montague, North Charleston

Nov. 20:

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - First Baptist Church of James Island - 1 p.m. - 1110 Camp Road, Charleston

A Day of Thanks and Giving - Charleston County School District 4 regional stadium - 3-7 p.m. - turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway - 3659 W. Montague Avenue, North Charleston

Nov. 23:

Thanksgiving meal - noon - 3 p.m. - Lowcountry Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Rd., Murrells Inlet. More info: info@lc3church.com, 843-651-3111

