THE LIST: Turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the Lowcountry

As Thanksgiving approaches, several organizations are hosting turkey and Thanksgiving meal...
As Thanksgiving approaches, several organizations are hosting turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways across the Lowcountry.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Thanksgiving approaches, several organizations are hosting turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaways across the Lowcountry.

Nov. 16:

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3 p.m., 3950 Azalea Dr, North Charleston

Nov. 17:

A Day of Thanksgiving - North Charleston Police Department - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., old Verizon parking lot next to North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Molina Healthcare turkey and Thanksgiving meal giveaway - Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, in partnership with Community Impact and the Charleston Hispanic Association, will distribute 400 turkeys and side dishes. Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis - 3-6 p.m. - 2429 Midland Park Road, Charleston

Nov. 18:

Motivate to Educate Senior Ham Giveaway - 3 p.m. - 4391 Dorchester Rd.

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - Charleston Police Department, 10 a.m., 180 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

Park Circle Cares - west side parking lot of North Charleston High School - 9 a.m. - produce giveaway with turkeys to first 100 families - 1087 East Montague, North Charleston

Nov. 20:

Humanities Foundation Turkey Day giveaway - First Baptist Church of James Island - 1 p.m. - 1110 Camp Road, Charleston

A Day of Thanks and Giving - Charleston County School District 4 regional stadium - 3-7 p.m. - turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway - 3659 W. Montague Avenue, North Charleston

Nov. 23:

Thanksgiving meal - noon - 3 p.m. - Lowcountry Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Rd., Murrells Inlet. More info: info@lc3church.com, 843-651-3111

