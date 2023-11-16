Missing transgender woman found dead in Columbia, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – Richland County authorities are investigating the death of a missing transgender woman whose body was discovered overnight Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Shandon Floyd was reported missing last Thursday night after she had borrowed a friend’s car, an incident report says.

Her body was found around midnight Wednesday near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road in northeast Richland County, not far from the First Palmetto Bank and the intersection of Two Notch Road and Spears Creek Church Road, WIS-TV reported.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say she was “alone and unresponsive.” Deputies say an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is also investigating and has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“I just wish it would’ve ended different,” Deidre Wilson, who works nearby, said.

Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found, an incident report states.

Deputies did not confirm the exact location of the crime scene, but several people who work and live in the Two Notch Road area said they saw a massive police presence at an abandoned house late Tuesday night.

Wilson said she had noticed a mysterious car parked across the street from her business for the last few days.

“It was just different, not the usual,” she said. “Just kind of thought that maybe somebody’s car broke down, they had to leave it there.”

Loved ones say the world lost a gem, a bright spirit and someone who was the life of the party.

“I just would like to offer my condolences to the family,” Wilson said. “Of course, it has to be devastating for anyone to lose a loved one in such a manner.”

Family members said they were not in a position to speak about this unthinkable loss on Wednesday.

Deputies addressed a question about why a missing person report was not released after she was reported missing on Nov. 9.

“In regards to releasing missing persons to the public, we have certain criteria that has to be met first such as age, health concerns, possible foul play and history,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies said none of the criteria for such a release was met in this instance.

