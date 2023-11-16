SC Lottery
Murder suspect back in Georgetown after fighting extradition for months

Keonne Spann
Keonne Spann(Georgetown Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused in a deadly shooting over the summer is back in Georgetown.

Georgetown police investigators went to New York on Tuesday and took Keonne Spann into custody.

Spann is accused of shooting and killing Reginal Green in June after a fight broke out at the Money Saver gas station on Highmarket Street.

Authorities said Spann fled South Carolina and he was located in August in Brooklyn, New York. They said he barricaded himself into a bedroom in an apartment and there was a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals and the New York City SWAT team. Authorities managed to get him out by deploying tear gas.

Spann refused to be extradited to South Carolina, so a governor’s warrant was secured for his extradition.

Spann was formally charged on Wednesday for murder in Green’s shooting death. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Johnson were also arrested in the case and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Authorities arrested Spann in August after they said he shot and killed Reginald Green in June.

