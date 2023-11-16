Showers possible today, sunshine returns for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather continues today across the Lowcountry with plenty of clouds and a few showers from time to time. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon. An area of low pressure may be close enough to bring a few showers to coastal areas Friday morning before pulling away from the area Friday afternoon. This means we’ll finally see a return to some sunshine by Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. A nice weekend is on the way with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ll be warmest on Saturday ahead of a cold front with highs in the mid 70s once again. Cooler temps will arrive on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 71.

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of a Morning Showers. Partly Cloudy. High 76.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 69.

