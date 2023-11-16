SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Emma and Fragele

By Marissa Lute and Caitlyn Brown
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Do you have room for one more at your Thanksgiving table? This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two pups from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

Emma is a 4-year-old fox-hound mix, and the shelter describes her as the sweetest dog there even though she is shy.

Emma gets along with other dogs and loves to bounce around her pen with her pen mates.

Folks at Hallie Hill think she’ll do best in a quiet home with a fenced-in yard, as she is afraid of loud noises and busy places.

This 4-year-old girl has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and is ready for her forever home!

Fragele is a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, who is full of energy and excitement.

Fragele, named after the movie “A Christmas Story”, would do best in a home with guardians who have time to work on desired behaviors (with lots of positive reinforcement), the shelter says.

His previous family told the shelter that Fragele could be an escape artist, so he’d do best on the leash or in a well-fenced-in yard.

The shelter says Fragele has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you or someone you know thinks Emma or Fragele would be the perfect addition to your home, you can contact Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to set up an appointment. You can reach them at info@halliehill.com or by calling 843-889-3713. For more information on Hallie Hill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

