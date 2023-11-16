Woodworking company expands Charleston County operations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant-based woodworking company is moving to a larger facility.

The $1.54 million expansion by Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration will add 20 additional jobs.

The company designs and builds custom cabinets and furniture and performs remodeling work.

“We want to continue to grow our shop family and expand our mission to build, transform and inspire lives to thrive,” Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration Owner Drew Taylor said.

The expansion will put Carpenters in a 16,000-square-foot facility located at 10125 N. Highway 17 in McClellanville.

Carpenters expects to begin operation in the new facility in January 2024.

