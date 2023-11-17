SC Lottery
1 found dead in vehicle submerged in Dorchester County retention pond

Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle...
Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a retention pond.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a retention pond.

Multiple agencies responded to the Walmart Distribution Center on Timothy Creek Road just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

First responders located the vehicle in the pond.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

