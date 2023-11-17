19-year-old arrested on murder charge after Cosgrove Ave. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in North Charleston.

Deandre Dewayne Broughton, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant after a deadly shooting on Cosgrove Avenue on Oct. 21.

The North Charleston Police Department Intelligence Led Policing Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Broughton in the area of Chateau Avenue on Friday.

Officers were called to the Medical University of South Carolina just before 6 p.m. for a shooting victim on Oct. 21. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old De’ynois Green-Wyatt, of Charleston, died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the shooting happened near the eastbound ramp of I-26 and Cosgrove Avenue.

A booking photo of Broughton was not immediately available.

Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing.

