6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.

Charleston Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a crash on the westbound side of I-526 just past the Westmoreland Bridge involving three vehicles.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the initial investigation shows a Hyundai Palisade traveling on the right-hand shoulder collided with a Toyota Corolla and a Lexus RX350. The Toyota and the Lexus were in a travel lane.

Two of the six people injured sustained serious injuries in the crash, Gibson said.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-526 for over five hours.

While officers investigated the crash, drivers were rerouted to Leeds Avenue.

Officers reopened that portion of the interstate just after 10 p.m.

Gibson said no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

