Bell has 20 in Wichita State's 86-77 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational

Coastal Carolina dropped to 1-1 with a loss to Wichita State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational
Coastal Carolina dropped to 1-1 with a loss to Wichita State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Bell scored 20 points as Wichita State beat Coastal Carolina 86-77 on Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Bell had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Shockers (4-0). Kenny Pohto scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dalen Ridgnal had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Easley Jr. led the way for the Chanticleers (1-1) with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jacob Meyer added 11 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina. In addition, John Ojiako finished with 11 points and two blocks.

