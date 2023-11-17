SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives

Congress gifted 60 foot Christmas tree from evergreen forest
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Christmas trees are starting to go up on Capitol Hill. Friday, forest rangers and truck drivers from around the nation helped gift Congress with a 60 ft. Christmas tree. This holiday tradition has been going on since the 70′s.

“This has been an amazing experience,” said Tim Dean of Iowa. “I was able to go to the forest where they got the tree – they call it The People’s Tree.”

The Monongahela National Forest is home to thousands of Evergreen trees and was the first to gift a Christmas tree to Congress in 1970. This longstanding tradition means a lot to the communities that take part in celebrating the tree as it travels to The Capitol.

“It was breathtaking to be up there and be a part of it .. it’s something that only dreams are made,” said Dean. “You couldn’t imagine the pride in being a part of this whole procedure.”

Dean was among three other truck drivers who helped transport the tree from West Virginia to DC. He and several others who helped organize the event said this event is one they wont forget.

“We’re from Arizona – we were chosen to help with this year’s tree,” said Steven and Gina Jones. “The amount of friendship and support we’ve been given throughout our various stop has been amazing .. we’ll remember it forever.”

The tree will be decorated with lights and ornaments from the Shawnee Tribe on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months

Latest News

Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
Capitol Hill Christmas Tree arrives
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Man faces more charges after stealing Good Samaritan’s car from scene of crash
A project team has narrowed down the possible plans to improve safety on a Folly Beach roadway.
City, engineers seek additional feedback for Folly Beach road project