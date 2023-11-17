SC Lottery
Charleston Police seek more information in deadly downtown gas station shooting

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are seeking more information on a deadly shooting in downtown last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are seeking more information on a deadly shooting in downtown last week.

Police say they are looking for anyone who may have encountered Tyler Heyward between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Heyward was arrested Saturday in connection to the homicide that happened at the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street on Friday.

“We want to clarify to the public that Tyler Heyward was the sole perpetrator and the only occupant of the vehicle involved in the incident,” Sgt. Anthony Gibson said in a release. “However, it is believed that he may have passed by or possibly interacted with other individuals before the incident occurred.”

Anyone who believes they interacted with or encountered Heyward during the previously mentioned time frame is asked to contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or submit a tip online at www.5541111.com.

