Coastal storm to bring rain early today, drier weather this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will fade and the clouds will slowly begin to part today as an area of low pressure pulls away from the Southeast coast and a cold front heads our way for the weekend.

TODAY: Mainly AM Showers. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 72.

