Coastal storm to bring rain early today, drier weather this afternoon!
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will fade and the clouds will slowly begin to part today as an area of low pressure pulls away from the Southeast coast and a cold front heads our way for the weekend.
TODAY: Mainly AM Showers. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 75.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 76.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 72.
