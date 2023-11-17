Former Charleston Co. deputy under investigation for overuse of force violation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy has been fired after documents from the sheriff’s office say he was involved in an assault after a car chase.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Deputy James Hank Carter was terminated after an incident on Oct. 21.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement that it was an easy decision to fire Carter after reviewing the body cam video of the incident.

“James H. Carter III was fired due to multiple policy violations. After reviewing his body-worn camera footage from an incident on Oct. 21, it was an easy decision to terminate his employment at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately,” Graziano said in a statement. “We began an internal investigation into his conduct and into his supervisor [Sgt. Tim Carroll.] We also reached out to SLED, asking them to investigate Carter’s conduct on Oct. 21.”

Carter’s termination letter states body camera footage of the incident confirms Carter’s involvement in serious policy violation and that his actions “warrant immediate termination for egregious conduct.”

Carroll has been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were requested to investigate the claims of use of force on Nov. 8.

The sheriff’s office explained the process took some time because Sgt. Carroll turned Carter’s use-of-force packet over to the patrol captain who then alerted the Office of Professional Standards who reviewed the footage and notified command staff.

Carter’s termination letter says he violated three different policies including employees should conduct themselves in a manner to reflect most favorably of the sheriff’s office and employees shall obey all laws of the United States.

Carter has five business days to appeal his termination.

With the Thanksgiving holiday next week, the sheriff’s office says he has until the end of the day on Nov. 28 to file any grievances.

