SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans, and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks.(Koji Sasahara | AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved...
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
Fort Stewart
Family of four found dead on Fort Stewart
Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
LIVE: Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson faces life in prison at sentencing
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.