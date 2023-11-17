I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 526 near the Westmoreland Bridge have reopened after a crash Thursday night.

A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries completely shut down the westbound lanes of I-526 for over five hours.

The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved injuries.

While officers investigated the crash, drivers were rerouted to Leeds Avenue.

Officers reopened that portion of the interstate just after 10 p.m.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

