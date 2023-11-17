SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

K-9 Bane dies in line of duty; sheriff believes dog was strangled by suspect

A domestic violence suspect is accused of strangling and killing a police K-9 in Kansas. (Source: KWCH)
By Angela Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police dog has died in the line of duty in Kansas this week.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a K-9 named Bane was killed on Thursday when tracking a suspect who went into a storm drain.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Aaron Moses said officers along with K-9 teams responded to a robbery and domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

Officers located a 24-year-old suspect at the scene, but he ran into a creek and then into the storm drain, police said.

According to Moses, the man ended up barricading himself in the drain and refused to come out.

K-9 Bane was deployed and an altercation between the suspect and the canine occurred.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said it’s believed the suspect strangled Bane.

Multiple officers, along with two negotiators from the WPD crisis intervention team responded and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Moses said the 24-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be booked in jail once released from the hospital.

The sheriff said a necropsy will be performed on K-9 Bane to determine his cause of death.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect involved but said multiple charges are pending as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia
Crews responded to a structure fire on West Montague Avenue Wednesday morning.
2 injured in fire behind North Charleston body shop
Gavel
Four sentenced in multimillion-dollar pandemic relief fund fraud
The Charleston Water System has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately...
Boil Water Advisory lifted after water main break near Lincolnville

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
The Northern Pitchfork project will be a new road to connect Maybank Highway to Fenwick Hall...
Johns Island residents react to ‘Northern Pitchfork’ project plan
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery