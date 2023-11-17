Lowcountry high school football scores (11/17)
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football playoffs continue on Friday with Round 3. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the night
5-A - 3rd round
Summerville (12-0) at Carolina Forest
4-A - 3rd round
Irmo at James Island (12-0)
2-A - 3rd round
Barnwell at Oceanside Collegiate (9-2)
1-A - 3rd round
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Cross (11-1)
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.