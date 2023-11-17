Lowcountry high school football scores (11/17)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school football playoffs continue on Friday with Round 3. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the night

5-A - 3rd round

Summerville (12-0) at Carolina Forest

4-A - 3rd round

Irmo at James Island (12-0)

2-A - 3rd round

Barnwell at Oceanside Collegiate (9-2)

1-A - 3rd round

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Cross (11-1)

