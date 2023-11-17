SC Lottery
Man faces more charges after stealing Good Samaritan’s car from scene of crash

Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department.(Georgia State Patrol)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of stealing the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who stopped at the scene of a crash is facing additional charges.

The Charleston Police Department announced Friday that Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach is charged with following too closely, leaving the scene of a collision with the property damage to attended vehicles, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, in addition to grand larceny.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Ravenel Bridge at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

During the crash, a person was offering help at the scene where their vehicle was stolen by Greenwood, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Gibson said.

The red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was later recovered near Brunswick, Georgia by the Georgia State Patrol Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Greenwood is still in the custody of the Georgia State Patrol and will be scheduled for a bond hearing on the charges pending extradition proceedings.

