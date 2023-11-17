SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Street preacher is in critical condition after someone shot him in the head, police say

A congregation is in shock after a beloved religious leader was shot in the head while preaching on a Glendale street corner on Wednesday night.
By Ben Bradley and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A congregation is expressing their shock after a religious leader was shot in the head while preaching on a Glendale street corner on Wednesday night.

In an update on Friday morning, Glendale police say 26-year-old Hans Schmidt, a husband and father of two, remains in critical condition.

It happened on the northwest corner of 51st and Peoria Avenues around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Friends say it happened as the former military combat medic was standing with a megaphone on the street corner, preaching the gospel to people passing by, something he’d apparently done countless times before. This time, someone pulled out a gun and shot him.

Hans Schmidt, right, shown with his family, also helps lead weekly services at the Victory...
Hans Schmidt, right, shown with his family, also helps lead weekly services at the Victory Chapel as the outreach director.(Family photo)

Friends and family said they can’t understand why.

“Who knows why someone would want to take it out on a preacher like that because he’s speaking the gospel and good news to everybody. He’s out to help the community,” said Henry Branch, who lives nearby. Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victory Chapel as the outreach director.

Paul Sanchez works nearby and said when Schmidt was out preaching, some people drove by screaming and cursing at him.

“There was a lot of everything, really — hateful comments, people yelling at him, ‘get off the street,’ all sorts of mean things,” he said.

Sanchez said he never imagined things would escalate, especially since he says Schmidt never confronted anyone or responded to the mean comments.

Larry Dettman was at services at the church on Wednesday night when the pastor announced what happened. Minutes later, the pastor left for the hospital to check on Schmidt.

“Out of nowhere, how does this happen? There’s some real evil in this world, bunch of human junk in their life and they take it out on somebody else,” Dettman said.

It’s still unclear whether the street preacher was shot by someone driving by or someone on foot. So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
Fort Stewart
Family of four found dead on Fort Stewart
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months

Latest News

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
The flu is soaring in seven US states and rising in others, health officials say
Deputy and suspect shot during pursuit and manhunt in Oconee County.
‘Continued prayers’: Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in Oconee County
An agreement announced on Friday would send three Tenet Healthcare-owned hospitals to Novant...
East Cooper Medical Center among three SC hospitals sold to Novant Health
Jerry and Gail Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage, and they’re holding each...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary support each other through cancer battles