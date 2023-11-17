SC Lottery
Summerville men sentenced for selling counterfeit sports jerseys

Two Summerville men will spend just over a year behind bars for selling counterfeit sports jerseys.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Summerville men will spend just over a year behind bars for selling counterfeit sports jerseys.

Raynard Smith, 42, and 42-year-old Lanard Smith were each sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after both pleaded guilty.

Evidence showed the two men operated storefronts selling jerseys imported from other countries while knowing they were fake.

“Counterfeit goods pose a serious threat not only to businesses but also to consumer safety,” U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair F. Boroughs, said. “Our office along with our federal partners take these crimes seriously and will go after those who commit illicit activities that impact our marketplace.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said both men had a prior felony conviction stemming from trafficking counterfeit goods.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

“I commend the hard work of the special agents and officers in pursuing this case and bringing these fraudsters to justice,” Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge for HSI Charlotte, said. “HSI Charlotte is committed to working with our law enforcement and private industry partners to aggressively investigate trademark counterfeiting to protect consumers and ensure a level playing field for legitimate businesses.”

The men were also sentenced to three years of court-ordered supervision.

Lanard Smith was ordered to pay $130,341.99 in restitution.

Raynard Smith was ordered to pay $14,992.17 in restitution.

