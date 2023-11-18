SC Lottery
1 seriously hurt in incident at Carowinds

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an overnight incident at the Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds, officials said.

Medic confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after what was initially indicated as a shooting.

In a statement, Carowinds officials said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to an “altercation” at Camp Wilderness Resort at 4:15 a.m. Saturday and determined there was no evidence of a shooting.

“Carowinds is fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter. Our primary focus remains the safety and security of our guests and associates,” the statement read in part.

WBTV has reached out to the CMPD for further details.

