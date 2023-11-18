2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near the 2000 block of Irving Avenue around 3:45 p.m., police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
Police said two females were shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Jacobs said.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No arrests have been made.
