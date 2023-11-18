SC Lottery
2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near the 2000 block of Irving Avenue around 3:45 p.m., police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Police said two females were shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Jacobs said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

