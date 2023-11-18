SC Lottery
Bridge failure closes off route into Downtown Charleston

Traffic into downtown is being redirected Saturday following the failure of bridge functions.
Traffic into downtown is being redirected Saturday following the failure of bridge functions.(live 5)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic into downtown is being redirected Saturday following the failure of bridge functions.

The Charleston Police Department says the Ashley River Bridge on Highway 17 northbound is closed because of mechanical issues with the bridge arms, causing traffic to halt.

Police are on the scene redirecting the flow of traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

