Bridge into Downtown Charleston opened, traffic flowing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge functions caused it to shut down Saturday morning.

The Charleston Police Department said the Ashley River Bridge on Highway 17 northbound was closed because of mechanical issues with the bridge arms, causing traffic to halt.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the police department confirmed that the bridge is open and traffic is once again moving.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.