SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bridge into Downtown Charleston opened, traffic flowing

The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge...
The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge functions caused it to shut down Saturday morning.(live 5)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge functions caused it to shut down Saturday morning.

The Charleston Police Department said the Ashley River Bridge on Highway 17 northbound was closed because of mechanical issues with the bridge arms, causing traffic to halt.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the police department confirmed that the bridge is open and traffic is once again moving.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle...
1 found dead in vehicle submerged in Dorchester County retention pond
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Deputy James Hank Carter was fired due to an...
Former Charleston Co. deputy under investigation over use of force allegation
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Murdaugh accepts plea agreement ahead of financial crimes trial

Latest News

A “family” of three large-scale dinosaur animatronics was delivered Saturday to the College of...
College of Charleston welcomes new dinosaur animatronics donated by residents
A “family” of three large-scale dinosaur animatronics was delivered Saturday to the College of...
"Family" of dinosaur animatronics donated to museum
The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
The fight for improved living conditions at Gadsden Green continues.
VIDEO: Fight for better living conditions at Gadsden Green continues as lawsuit unfolds