College of Charleston welcomes new dinosaur animatronics donated by residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “family” of three large-scale dinosaur animatronics was delivered Saturday to the College of Charleston’s Mace Brown Natural History Museum.

The animatronics are part of a larger set of seven dinosaurs donated to the museum by Kevin and Petra Branigan of Daniel Island, who are known for elaborate decorations for Halloween and Christmas each year.

“We hope these dinos will inspire future generations of students who visit the museum to study science in the future,” Sebastian van Delden, dean of Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering said. “I can’t thank Kevin and Petra enough for their generosity and enthusiasm for bringing wonder to the imaginations of the children (and adults!) in our community.”

Saturday morning’s arrivals are set to be displayed in the back garden, completing the set of three raptors and the one baby tyrannosaurus rex animatronics that have already been installed in the atrium of College of Charleston’s School of Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering building.

“My new home here at the College of Charleston has been amazing,” Florence, one of the raptor animatronics says. “My siblings, Steve and Pat and I have been here in the SSME Atrium for over a week and we’ve enjoyed seeing the tasty young minds walking by every day.”

Included now are animatronics of a Dilophosaurus, an adult Tyrannosaurus Rex, and a Triceratops.

These new additions will soon be showcased at the museum, which is located at 202 Calhoun Street.

