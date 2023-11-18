SC Lottery
Community welcomes home young girl battling leukemia after monthlong stay at hospital

Luna McClanahan is on the journey of her life, dealing with an unexpected diagnosis before even her third birthday. (Source: WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STOPOVER, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky girl is dealing with an unexpected diagnosis before even celebrating her third birthday.

WYMT reports that Luna McClanahan was diagnosed with mixed phenotype acute leukemia in October with a rare mixture of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Her parents, Kenneth McClanahan and Kayla Martin, said the news shook their world.

“Luna was a normal child, as far as everything goes health-wise. She was ready to play at any point before she suddenly didn’t want to get up and move around,” Kenneth McClanahan said.

Shortly after seeking treatment for what they believed was an ear infection, doctors shared the cancer diagnosis.

“There’s nothing, as a mother, I can do besides love her and be there and spend all the time I need to spend with her every day,” Martin said.

“And leave it in God’s hands,” Kenneth McClanahan added.

The family has spent the last month in the hospital, as Luna went through chemotherapy.

And during that time, the community was preparing to welcome them back in style.

“I thought I was going to lose it, because they had fire trucks waiting on us. It was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” Martin said. “Just to be able to see people standing out there welcoming my baby home.”

Neighbors lined the roadway with signs, sharing their love for Luna, and standing behind the family in their time of need.

“People don’t even know my child and yet here they are standing in her corner,” Martin said.

Those same neighbors have also arranged a fall festival for the 2-year-old, hoping to bring in more funds to offset the medical expenses.

The event will include entertainment and be all about spending time with loved ones.

“Come out and enjoy yourself. Spend time with your kids while you can. You know, we’re never guaranteed tomorrow,” Kenneth McClanahan said.

The family is sharing Luna’s journey online.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

