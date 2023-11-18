Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a retention pond.

Doris T. Gallardo, 85, of Eutawville, was found in her vehicle in a pond near Ridgeville Friday morning, Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said.

Multiple agencies responded to the Walmart Distribution Center on Timothy Creek Road just before 7:30 a.m. First responders located the vehicle in the pond with Gallardo inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 9:58 a.m.

Brouthers said an autopsy was conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday. Officials determined the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.