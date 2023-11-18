SC Lottery
Defense leads way as Gardner-Webb tops Charleston Southern 34-10 to earn Big South-OVC

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Brown ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and the defense dominated the second half to lift Gardner-Webb to a 34-10 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday to clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-4, 5-1) tied for the Big South-OVC title but beat co-champion UT Martin 38-34 on Oct. 28.

Two field goals and the first of Brendan Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown runs gave Gardner-Webb a 13-0 lead after one quarter. TJ Ruff scored on an 8-yard run and the Buccaneers (4-7, 2-4) pulled with 13-10 at halftime.

Charleston Southern had 107 of their 248 yards in the second quarter. The Bucs had 81 yards after the break and punted six times after the field goal before giving the ball up on downs on their last two possessions.

Jackson had a second TD in the third quarter. Jaylen King threw a 43-yard pass scoring pass to AJ Johnson and Brown scored on a 73-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

